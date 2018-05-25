Click It Or Ticket Campaign Hits Sweetwater County This Memorial Day Weekend

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is a busy time in Sweetwater County.

The roads and highways fill with tourists and travelers, roaming all over the scenic county.

To help keep drivers and passengers safe, Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket.

The summer’s national seat belt campaign began May 21 and goes through June 3, and Sweetwater County drivers should expect an even greater effort over the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“Memorial Day weekend is here, and traffic is increasing. We just want to be sure people are doing the right thing that can save them in a crash; buckling up.” – Noel Cooper, Executive Director at Injury Prevention Resources

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows that nearly half (48 percent) of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2016 were unrestrained. At night, that number soared to 56 percent of those killed.

That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Sweetwater County law enforcement officers will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

REDDI

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number (800) 442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.

Statistics prove regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes. Law enforcement officers across the state and nation will be stepping up their enforcement efforts to ensure all motor vehicle drivers and passengers are buckled up day and night to reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash.

