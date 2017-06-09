Click it or Ticket Campaign Continues

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Law enforcement officers made nine drunk drivers and issued nine citations for seatbelt violations over the Memorial Day weekend.

In a continuing yearlong effort, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments joined forces for a traffic safety enforcement campaign during the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

As part of a multi-agency Click it or Ticket enforcement operation, Sweetwater County law enforcement issued 7 seat belt tickets, 2 child safety seat tickets and arrested 9 drunk drivers. During the four-day operation, area law enforcement made 221 traffic stops and issued 58 speeding tickets, 51 other tickets and issued 141 warnings.

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies have completed three multi-agency traffic safety operations of a planned six for 2017. The next operation will be over the long 4th of July weekend.

The purpose of the Click it or Ticket enforcement operation is to educate drivers about safety belts and to remind people it’s always better to buckle up. Sweetwater County law enforcement looks to reinforce the importance of wearing seat belts and to enforce the state’s zero-tolerance stance toward impaired driving.

Agencies staffing the Sweetwater County operation include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River Police Department, and the Rock Springs Police Department.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 40 fatalities on Wyoming roads to date as compared to 25 this time last year.

Funding for the impaired driving and seat belt campaigns is possible through a federal grant secured by the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.