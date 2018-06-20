Climb Wyoming Hiring Sweetwater Business Liaison

Employment as a Catalyst for Change

For more than 30 years, Climb Wyoming has been using employment as a catalyst for life change, helping low-income single mothers discover new careers and the independence that brings stability to their families. The Business Liaison is a critical part of this path to success, researching local workforce needs, partnering with industry trainers, and working with each Climb participant to find job opportunities within the industry that match her unique strengths and priorities. The Business Liaison also collaborates closely with employers to establish an ongoing plan for the new employee to grow and be successful in her job.