Climb Wyoming Hiring Sweetwater Business Liaison

Use your valuable professional experience and networking skills to make a dramatic and lasting impact on the lives of Sweetwater County families! Join a nationally recognized organization known for its creative and healthy work environment.
Through business-to-business negotiations, create different industry trainings, place Climb Wyoming participants in local jobs, and collaborate with employers to support long-term success. The ideal candidate has a drive to network, a track record for closing deals, and strong relationship skills.
Applicant Must Be:
• Able to secure a sustainable local job for each participant
• Someone who would enjoy developing the job readiness skills of our participants
• Someone with practical experience in building and maintaining meaningful partnerships and who is connected to the Sweetwater Area community
• A professional with a track record of demonstrating fortitude and creative problem solving
• A collaborator who works efficiently with teams
• Someone who has innate curiosity and eagerness to learn
• Able to listen without judgment
• Someone who has a high level of emotional intelligence and self-awareness
Required Experience/Skills:
• Bachelor’s degree or 3-5 years of relevant experience
• Some exposure to our population a plus
More Details:
• This position will report to the Sweetwater Program Director.
• This is a full-time 40-hour per week position with a salary range of $50,000-55,000 with benefits.
• Position will close when filled
• Climb Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
To date, our program has helped more than 2,000 families reach
self-sufficiency, the effects of which will be felt for generations to come.
We Are:
• Dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our participants
• An organization that requires consistent open, direct communication from all staff
• Committed to meeting our community’s workforce needs with career training services
Employment as a Catalyst for Change
For more than 30 years, Climb Wyoming has been using employment as a catalyst for life change, helping low-income single mothers discover new careers and the independence that brings stability to their families. The Business Liaison is a critical part of this path to success, researching local workforce needs, partnering with industry trainers, and working with each Climb participant to find job opportunities within the industry that match her unique strengths and priorities. The Business Liaison also collaborates closely with employers to establish an ongoing plan for the new employee to grow and be successful in her job.
To Apply:
Apply Online HERE
Contact Information:
For questions, contact Jacqi at 307-316-1444 or email jacqi@climbwyoming.org
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.