Climb Wyoming Offers FREE CNA Training for Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms: Climb Wyoming is offering a FREE Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training–starting soon!

Learn the skills to obtain a CNA license with the potential to earn $11-13 per hour to start.

Let us know you’re coming by indicating “attending” to this Facebook event and join us in person for the information meeting on Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College’s lecture room 1302 (located next to the Pendulum in the center of campus).

Childcare is not provided — please plan accordingly.

In Climb’s free job training program, placing you in a higher paying career to give you and your kids a better future is our priority. Helping you discover your true potential is our promise.

We hope to see you there! Get more details at Climb Wyoming, call 307-382-0771, or message us here on Facebook.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922_0700 or send us a message.