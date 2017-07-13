Cloud Foundation: House Appropriations Committee May Have Just Signed Horses’ Death Warrant

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT.

The following was written and submitted by The Cloud Foundation which is a Colorado based 501(c)3 non-profit organization 'dedicated to the protection and preservation of wild horses and burros on our western public lands.'



HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE MAY HAVE JUST SIGNED HORSES’ DEATH WARRANT

-Could Wild Horses become slaughter victims?

WASHINGTON D.C. — The House Appropriations Committee today voted to lift the ban on horse slaughter in the United States. Although slaughter has been banned in the US for over a decade because of lack of USDA inspection funding, slaughter plants may be open once again beginning September 30,2018. The vote came as the panel approved a Department of Agriculture funding bill.

According to the tally of votes, most of the Congressional Representatives in western states with wild horses, voted to lift the ban on slaughter. The Cloud Foundation Volunteer Executive Director, Ginger Kathrens, states, “How unfortunate that many public servants on the Appropriations Committee voted to allow horse slaughter, an issue that 80% of Americans oppose. This unfortunate vote may also lead to the slaughter of our wild horses, particularly those held captive by the BLM.”

For almost two decades, TCF has submitted viable, tried and proven alternatives to rounding up wild horses and subjecting them to captivity, losing both their freedom and their families. Repatriation of non-producing herds, non-permanent birth control, bait and water trapping have been or could be successful when working in partnership with the BLM.

This issue is not settled yet, and the Senate Appropriations Committee will now vote! Kathrens states, “We MUST convince the Senate to defund USDA inspections for horse slaughter plants in America in the 2018 budget!”