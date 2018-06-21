Cody Area Roads Close Due to Runoff and Erosion

CODY – Heavy rainfall early this week caused increased runoff and severe erosion damage on roads within Sunlight Wildlife Habitat Management Area northwest of Cody to be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic.

Habitat and Access Supervisor Brad Sorensen said the main access road will be closed at the bridge over Sunlight Creek beginning June 19 in consideration of public safety and to avoid further resource damage.

“Roads will reopen once the road dries up, damage can be assessed and roads can be repaired or rebuilt,” Sorensen said. “The area will remain open to foot and horseback travel.”