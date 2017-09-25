0

Cody Motel Hiring Live-In Motel Manager

Small extended stay motel in Rock Springs is hiring a Live-in Motel Manager.

Apply Today

Send resume or stop by Cody Motel

75 Center St., Rock Springs

Applicants Must:

  • Must have some clerical abilities
  • Maintenance skills
  • Excellent people skills are a must.
  • Honest, clean and dependable.
    .

This is a great job for semi-retired or retired couple!
.

To Apply:

Send resume or stop by Cody Motel, 75 Center St., Rock Springs
.

.

 

