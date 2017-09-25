Cody Motel Hiring Live-In Motel Manager

Small extended stay motel in Rock Springs is hiring a Live-in Motel Manager.

Apply Today

Applicants Must:

Must have some clerical abilities

Maintenance skills

Excellent people skills are a must.

Honest, clean and dependable.

This is a great job for semi-retired or retired couple!

To Apply:

Send resume or stop by Cody Motel, 75 Center St., Rock Springs

