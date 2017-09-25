Cody Motel Hiring Live-In Motel Manager

Small extended stay motel in Rock Springs is hiring a Live-in Motel Manager.
Send resume or stop by Cody Motel
75 Center St., Rock Springs
Applicants Must:
- Must have some clerical abilities
- Maintenance skills
- Excellent people skills are a must.
- Honest, clean and dependable.
This is a great job for semi-retired or retired couple!
