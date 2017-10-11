Coffee With the Wyoming Department of Health

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Health is hosting community engagement sessions in Rock Springs tomorrow.

The event is Thursday October 12 at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 S. Main St in Rock Springs.

There will be an open house from 2-6 pm and a listening session from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Spanish interpretation services will be available.

The Wyoming Department of Health hopes to hear from community members about their perspectives on health as they do a state health assessment. The results of the assessment will inform future priorities and planning.

