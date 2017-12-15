Cold And Windy

Friday will start off dry and partly cloudy across the Cowboy State. There will be strong winds in the usual wind prone areas today. A frontal system will move into the west this afternoon bringing significant snowfall to the mountains. The snow will move east in the late evening and overnight spreading across the entire region. The snow will continue Saturday and Saturday night before clearing from west to east Sunday morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 29. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Windy.