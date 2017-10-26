Cold With Snow Possible

A Canadian cold front will move through northern portions this morning, bringing clouds, winds and precipitation with it. Temperatures will quickly fall, changing rain to snow. This activity is expected to be over central portions later this morning, as the front quickly moves through the rest of the state by this afternoon. Snow showers will linger east of the Divide with most of any accumulation occurring during the morning. Gusty winds will also occur along and behind the front, with strong winds possible across eastern portions of the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County. Drier and milder weather conditions will then prevail on Friday.

Detailed Forecast