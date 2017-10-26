Cold With Snow Possible

A Canadian cold front will move through northern portions this morning, bringing clouds, winds and precipitation with it. Temperatures will quickly fall, changing rain to snow. This activity is expected to be over central portions later this morning, as the front quickly moves through the rest of the state by this afternoon. Snow showers will linger east of the Divide with most of any accumulation occurring during the morning. Gusty winds will also occur along and behind the front, with strong winds possible across eastern portions of the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County. Drier and milder weather conditions will then prevail on Friday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a slight chance of snow between 9am and 10am. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 37 by 3pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.