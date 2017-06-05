Cold-Tech Refrigeration Hiring HVAC Refrigeration Tech

Cold-Tech Refrigeration is hiring for an HVAC Refrigeration Technician.
A great opportunity for someone looking for permanent full time work in the Rock Springs, WY area, some work will be in the Vernal, UT area. Join a well established reputable company.
Applicant must be:
- EPA certified
- Have a clean driving record
- Must have basic trade tools
- Must be well groomed with the ability to communicate effectively.
Candidate must have:
- At least 3 years experience in refrigeration
- Good communication skills
- A professional and courteous attitude when dealing with employees and customers.
Company offers a great benefits and compensation package. The position offers a great opportunity for advancement. Company willing to help with relocating expenses.
To Apply
Call or email Sarah
Phone: 801-572-8234
Email: sarah.e@cold-tech.com
