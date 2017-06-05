0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Cold-Tech Refrigeration Hiring HVAC Refrigeration Tech

Cold-Tech Refrigeration is hiring for an HVAC Refrigeration Technician.

A great opportunity for someone looking for permanent full time work in the Rock Springs, WY area, some work will be in the Vernal, UT area. Join a well established reputable company.

Applicant must be:

  • EPA certified
  • Have a clean driving record
  • Must have basic trade tools
  • Must be well groomed with the ability to communicate effectively.

Candidate must have:

  • At least 3 years experience in refrigeration
  • Good communication skills
  • A professional and courteous attitude when dealing with employees and customers.

Company offers a great benefits and compensation package. The position offers a great opportunity for advancement. Company willing to help with relocating expenses.
.

To Apply

Call or email Sarah
Phone: 801-572-8234
Email: sarah.e@cold-tech.com

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.