Cold-Tech Refrigeration Hiring HVAC Refrigeration Tech

Cold-Tech Refrigeration is hiring for an HVAC Refrigeration Technician.

A great opportunity for someone looking for permanent full time work in the Rock Springs, WY area, some work will be in the Vernal, UT area. Join a well established reputable company.

Applicant must be:

EPA certified

Have a clean driving record

Must have basic trade tools

Must be well groomed with the ability to communicate effectively.

Candidate must have:

At least 3 years experience in refrigeration

Good communication skills

A professional and courteous attitude when dealing with employees and customers.

Company offers a great benefits and compensation package. The position offers a great opportunity for advancement. Company willing to help with relocating expenses.

.

To Apply

Call or email Sarah

Phone: 801-572-8234

Email: sarah.e@cold-tech.com

