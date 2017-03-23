Colder With Rain And Snow; Flood Watches And Warnings In Effect Across The West



Overnight

Rain showers likely before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Thursday

Snow showers before 10am, then rain showers between 10am and 4pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 4pm. High near 45. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.



