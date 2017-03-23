Colder With Rain And Snow; Flood Watches And Warnings In Effect Across The West

Overnight
Rain showers likely before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Thursday
Snow showers before 10am, then rain showers between 10am and 4pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 4pm. High near 45. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday Night
Snow showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Scattered rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.