Come for the Eclipse, Leave Your Pot at Home

CASPER — Visitors from across the globe expected to travel to Wyoming for the Great American Solar Eclipse on August 21 are being advised by law enforcement officials that the state’s marijuana laws will be strictly enforced.

“Traffic laws will be strictly enforced and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will not be tolerated on Wyoming’s roadways,” Byron Oedekoven, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP).

Marijuana Illegal in Wyoming

He added that, while other nearby states including Colorado have legalized marijuana, the drug is illegal in Wyoming.

“Medical marijuana is not legal in Wyoming, and even if you have a card from another state it is still illegal to possess marijuana in Wyoming,” he explained.

“If you are caught with any controlled substance you will be charged with a misdemeanor or felony drug offense depending upon how much of that substance you have in your possession.”

Influx of Visitors

It is estimated that 250,000 visitors will travel to Wyoming to experience the eclipse, according to Oedekoven.

Under the leadership of Governor Matt Mead, federal, state, and local agencies are working together to safely accommodate visitors to the state.

From Jackson to Torrington, more than a dozen cities in Wyoming are in the “path of totality,” the narrow path across the earth’s surface where viewers will experience the total eclipse of the sun when the moon passes in front of its surface.

Because of the state’s wide-open spaces, clear skies, and spectacular scenery, it is one of the top destinations in the world for people seeking the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the eclipse.

Law Enforcement Prepared to Keep Public Safe

Through its Traffic Safety Project (TSP) WASCOP is working with the Wyoming Office of Highway Safety and the Governor’s Commission on Impaired Driving to identify strategies to address traffic and other safety issues.

“We hope people will come to Wyoming to experience the incredible beauty and quality of life in our state,” said Oedekoven. “On behalf of the women and men of WASCOP dedicated to serving and protecting residents and visitors in our state, we promise to do everything possible to ensure you will have a safe and enjoyable visit.”

WASCOP has established the There is No Debate Marijuana Community Awareness campaign to help educate residents about the harms marijuana causes to people and communities in the state. For more information, visit www.ThereIsNoDebate.org.