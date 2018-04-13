Commerce Bank of Wyoming Names Tiffany Georgis Vice President, Branch Manager

Rock Springs, WY – Commerce Bank of Wyoming has promoted Tiffany Georgis of Rock Springs to Vice President, Branch Manager.

In her new position, Georgis will be responsible for the overall coordination and management of the Branch. She will also lead the Business Development and Customer Relations efforts for Rock Springs’ Commercial Lending Department.



Georgis is Valuable to the Success of Commerce Bank

Georgis has over 20 years of lending and banking experience. She is a native of Rock Springs and former graduate of Rock Springs High School and Colorado Mesa University.

With her education in Business Management, along with strong leadership skills and experience, she has proven to be valuable to the success of the Bank.

Nema Martin will continue to serve as VP Business Banking and Shannon Alam as AVP Branch Operations Manager.

“Since joining our organization, Tiffany has continued to exhibit strong leadership and customer service skills, said Commerce Bank of Wyoming, President and CEO Mike Jacobson.

“She continues to play a strong role in the strong performance Commerce Bank of Wyoming and will do an outstanding job in her new role.”