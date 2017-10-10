Commercial Leasing Tips For Small Businesses From The SBDC

WYOMING — Join the Small Business Development Center Thursday, October 12, from 2-3:30 pm to learn about the three different lease structures commonly used in Wyoming. They will discuss percentage leases, gross leases, and triple net leases and their effects on both landlord and tenant in an online format.

Bob Bernardis will present the program. He has been a licensed commercial real estate broker for over ten years in the Casper area. Bob grew up working in his family’s water treatment business, and also is a master electrician. His well-rounded business experiences help him expertly assist his clients purchase, sell and lease properties of all kinds.

Fee for this program is $15, and attendees can register online to obtain the link to the webinar. This program will be recorded and available to registered attendees who are unable to attend live.

SBDC Network programs and services are provided to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least two weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. For further information or to pay by check, call Peggy Baker at (800) 348-5194.

Wyoming SBDC Network is a business advising group consisting of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center, Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Market Research Center and SBIR/STR Initiative. Our mission is to help Wyoming entrepreneurs succeed. Advising and most market research services are free of charge to Wyoming residents. The SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Additional support is provided by the Wyoming Business Council, and the University of Wyoming. For more information, visit their website, www.WyomingSBDC.org or call 800-348-5194.