Commissioners to Appoint Members to Multiple Boards: See Who’s Running

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners are set to appoint, or re-appoint, members to multiple boards Tuesday at 8:30 am.

Applications for many of these positions are kept on file for up to two years.

Boards needing appointments include:

Community Fine Arts Board

2 vacancies (3-year term)

Due to expiring term for Debbie Bullock, who did not apply for re-appointment

Due to resignation of Lu Sweet

New applicants: None

.



Health Board

2 vacancies (4-year term)

Due to expiring terms of: Kathy Luzmoor Dr. Donald West – Doctor of Dental Surgery

Applicants for re-appointment: Kathy Luzmoor Dr. Donald West – Doctor of Dental Surgery

New applicants: Kristy Meeks

.



Library Board

1 vacancy (3-year term)

Due to expiring term of Barbara Van Matre, who does not wish to be considered for re-appointment.

Applicants for re-appointment: None

New Applicants: Clark Allred Brenda Casey Sabrina Martinez

.



Memorial Hospital of SWCO Board of Trustees

1 vacancy (5 year term)

Due to expiring term of Robert Scott, who does not wish to considered for re-appointment

New Applicants: Stephen Allen Steven Barrow Jonalee Clawson Leo Gray Jeff Homan Matthew Jackman William Marty Kelsey Dr. Cristy Magagna-Pelham Sabrina Martinez Frank Prevedel Rickey Rockey Vicki Schofield Thomas Spicer, MD Spicer since made it clear that he no longer wants to be considered for the appointment. “That’s an old application and I won’t serve,” said Spicer. Leslie Taylor, RN

.



Museum Board

3 vacancies (3-year term)

Due to expiring terms of: Danielle Mathey Dan Perusich, who did not apply for re-appointment Timothy Winger, who did not apply for re-appointment

Applicants for re-appointment: Danielle Mathey

New Applicants: Tim Savage

.



Planning & Zoning Commission

2 vacancies (3-year term)

Due to expiring terms of: Richard Terry Leigh (Green River) Patricia Moody (Jamestown)

Applicants for re-appointment: Richard Terry Leigh Patricia Moody

New Applicants: Jon Aimone (Rock Springs)

.



Predatory Animal Board

1 vacancy (3-year term)

Due to expiring term of: Randy Laughter, who did not apply for re-appointment

New Applicants: Aaron Draycott

.



Recreation Board

3 vacancies (5-year term)

Due to expiring terms of: Traci Ciepiela, who did not apply for re-appointment Mark Lyon, who did not apply for re-appointment Tim Sheehan, who did not apply for re-appointment

New Applicants: Pat Dorigatti

.



Solid Waste Disposal District (Farson/Eden)

2 vacancies (3-year term)

Due to expiring terms of: Shirley DeLambert James Hodder

Applicants for re-appointment: Shirley DeLambert James Hodder

New Applicants: Frank Keeler Dale Newland

.



Solid Waste Disposal District #2 (Bairoil/Wamsutter)

2 vacancies (3-year term)

Due to expiring terms of: Bobbie Amos Eric Hammond

Applicants for re-appointment: Bobbie Amos Eric Hammond

New Applicants: Craig Davidson

.



Southwest Counseling Board

4 vacancies (4-year term)

Due to expiring terms of: Kimberly Bramwell Kathy Luzmoor Danielle Moore, who did not apply for re-appointment Kori Rossetti

Applicants for re-appointment: Kimberly Bramwell Kathy Luzmoor Kori Rossetti

New Applicants: Amy Galley

.



STAR Transit Board

1 vacancy (3-year term)

Due to expiring term of: Richard Baxter III, who did not apply for re-appointment

New Applicants: Jeannie Demas

.



View the Sweetwater County Commissioner’s full agenda for tomorrow here.

Read the Sweetwater County Commissioner’s supporting packet of information here.