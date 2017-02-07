Commissioners Make Major Changes To MHSC Board of Trustees

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Three members of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees offered their resignations during today’s Sweetwater County Commission meeting.

The commissioners voted to remove two other board members.

The resignations of Grant Christensen, Harry Horn, and Joe Manatos, were accepted by the commissioners, they unanimously voted to remove Gene Carmody and Artis Kalivas.

They also voted to reduce the seven-person hospital board to five members.

The resignations and removals left only Taylor Jones and Richard Mathey on the hospital board.

In order to give the resized MHSC Board a quorum. Barbara Sowada was appointed to the board.