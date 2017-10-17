Commissioners Proclaim October as Cowboys Against Cancer Month

SWEETWATER COUNTY—The Sweetwater County Commissioners proclaimed October 2017 as Cowboys Against Cancer Month during the meeting on Tuesday, October 17.

Laurie Barton was there on behalf of Cowboys Against Cancer’s founder, Margaret Parry. Cowboys Against Cancer was founded in 1994 by Parry, a Sweetwater County resident who overcame her battle with cancer.

She established the non-profit organization to serve as a resource to help cover costs of cancer treatments for the county’s residents who are fighting their own battles with cancer. The organization has helped hundreds of Sweetwater County residents.

On November 4, 2017, Cowboys Against Cancer will hold their 21st annual fundraising event to raise funds for their financial assistance program.