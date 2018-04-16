Commissioners to Discuss $325,000 Budget Amendment for Hospital

The Sheriff’s Office budget shortfall discussion is also on the agenda for Tuesday morning’s meeting.

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commissioners will host a public hearing on a $325,000 budget amendment for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The proposed budget amendment will be an expenditure increase from the general fund for the hospital and an accompanying $325,000 decrease for Title 25.

According to the agenda, commissioners will discuss the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office budget shortfall.

.

Agenda

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The meeting is at 8:30 am on Tuesday, April 17 at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Public Hearing for Budget Amendment for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

8:30 am – Public Hearing for Planning & Zoning Adoption of Language Amendment to Section 5.F of the SWCO Zoning Resolution

8:45 am – Commissioner comments

9:35 am – County Resident Concerns

10:15 am – Approval of 24 Hour Malt Beverage Permit for K-Motive & Sports, Inc. on 6-16-18 for Third Annual Pilot Butte Poker Run

10:20 am – Resolution to Re-establish Election Districts

10:25 am – Approval of Joint Powers Telecom Board Agreement Addendum for Services to Connect the SWCO Trap Club Building to the Internet

10:35 am – Sweetwater County Annual Meeting with Federal Land Management Agencies

Lunch

1:30 pm – FFY 2019 TANF CPI Grant Sponsorship

1:35 pm – All West Communications dba Sweetwater Cable License to Run Fiber and Conduit in the SWCO Right-of-Way’s on Wilkins Peak and Blairtown Road

1:40 pm – Southland Royalty Company LLC License to Run a Water Line in the Right-of-Way of Wamsutter Crooks Gap (CR#23) Road

1:45 pm – Renewal of Industrial General Permit for Storm Water Discharges for the RS & GR Road & Bridge Facility

1:50 pm – Presentation of Possible Mine Subsidence and its Affects on CR #85 Tenneco Road

2:10 pm – Indo American Agreement for Engineering Design Services for the 2018 Pain Striping Project

2:15 pm – Presentation of Historic Horse Racing Revenue by the Sweetwater Events Complex & Wyoming Horse Racing

2:30 pm – Human Service Agreement with Castle Rock Hospital District

2:45 pm – Approval of Transfer of Entitlement Agreements from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport to the Yellowstone Regional Airport and the Riverton Regional Airport.

Read the full agenda here.

View the full agenda and packet here.