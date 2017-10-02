Commissioners to Discuss Sewer District, Domestic Violence, & Preserving Historic Places

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commissioners will host their regular meeting at the Sweetwater County Courthouse on Tuesday, October 3 at 8:30 am. The major agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

9:40 am – MOU between West Side Water & Sewer District & SWCO

9:45 am – Sheriff and Road & Bridge Vehicle Award

10:00 am – Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation

10:10 am – Discussion of 2018’s Race on the Rock and Moving to Flaming Gorge

10:40 am – Preserving Historic Places in SWCO and Wyoming

View the full agenda here.