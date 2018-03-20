Commissioners Vote Castle Rock Contract Down Amid Transparency Concerns

GREEN RIVER — Today a motion to approve the Human Service Agreement with Castle Rock Hospital failed with a vote of 2-3.

Commissioners Randy Wendling and Wally Johnson voted for the agreement. While Commissioners Reid West, Don Van Matre, and John Kolb voted against the agreement.

The agreement would have the County provide $81,000 to Castle Rock Hospital District for services.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Commissioners objected to the late signing by the Castle Rock Hospital District Board of Trustees. The contract was dated July of 2017.

The Commissioners blamed Castle Rock for not signing the contract. Castle Rock has operated since July without County funding.

Castle Rock objected to the agreement as it would require them to provide their positions and salaries for publication. This is a requirement for county funding.

Commissioners West, Van Matre, and Kolb voted against the contract.

They said they would prefer to address the issue in the next budget.

The commissioners were unanimous in their opinion that Castle Rock was being difficult especially when the past funding provided by the County is taken into account.