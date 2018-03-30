Communications Center Director Steps Down

GREEN RIVER — Director Robin Etienne of the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center has resigned effective March 29, 2018 at 8 am.

In a press release sent out by the Sweetwater Combined Communications Joint Powers Board, the Board of Directors thanked Robin for his time with the Communications Center and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Etienne has been with the Communications Center for the last five years, since the dispatch centers were combined into one building in Green River. The center handles and coordinates dispatch for emergency and police agencies in Green River, Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A search for a new executive director for the communications center will begin this week.