Community Invited To Celebrate Culture And Diversity At WWCC’s International Night On April 11

ROCK SPRINGS — The International Student Club at Western Wyoming Community College will host its annual International Night on Tuesday, April 11th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the WWCC Atrium. This event is open to the public.

WWCC is proud to host approximately 40 international students from across the globe on its campus, and those students are eager to share their food, music and native costumes during this annual spring event. Participants will get to sample dishes from such countries as Vietnam, Korea, Japan, China, Africa, Mexico, and others, prepared by WWCC students who hail from those countries.

During and following the culinary portion of the event, students will put on a talent show in which they will perform songs, dance, and sing as a representation of their native country. The event will conclude with a fashion show featuring cultural apparel from around the world.

WWCC is pleased to invite the community to campus for this exciting cultural event. Tickets will be $3.00 and available for purchase at the door. Faculty, staff, students, and children under 5 are free.