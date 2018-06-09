Community Members Give Back by Providing Beds to Kids in Need

SWEETWATER COUNTY—Aly and Mike Bond were looking for a way to give back to the community when they came across the non-profit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace.



No Kids Sleep on the Floor in Our Town

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is an organization that provides beds for kids whose families cannot afford to buy them. With the slogan, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” SHP is working to ensure all kids have a cozy place to sleep at night.

SHP was started in Idaho by a man who had extra lumber and decided to make a bunk bed. He put it up on Facebook, asking if anyone needed a bed. The number of responses he received showed him how big of a need there is for beds for kids. He decided to start an organization to provide that need.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Aly and Mike found out about SHP through Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs. Rowe has an online show called “Returning the Favor” in which he features organizations and individuals who are giving back to their communities, and he featured SHP in one episode.

“We heard about it, signed up for it, and did the training for it,” Aly said. “We want to give back to the community, and with this organization, you can see the difference you can make.”





The First Delivery

Aly and Mike started the Rock Springs chapter of SHP about three months ago, and they made their very first delivery on Saturday, June 9.

“We’re so excited,” Aly said about making the first delivery.

They made one bed delivery in Green River Saturday morning and one in Rock Springs Saturday afternoon.

Green River residents Jenny Ferguson and her two kids Julianna and Gabriel Kloefkorn were the first recipients of a bed.

“I’m very thankful,” Ferguson said. “This is going to help out so much. It’s going to make things feel more secure. It’s not going to be like we’re camping anymore. They have their own beds and their own space, and they really need it.”

Before receiving the bunkbed, Julianna was sleeping in the living room and Gabriel was sleeping in Ferguson’s bed with her.

“I don’t think people realize there’s a need for beds in our communities, but there’s a big need,” Aly said. “We have over 30 bed requests between Green River and Rock Springs, and we only have these two beds right now. We need a build day.”

A build day is when they put all the materials together and build the headboards, rails, and all the other parts. Then when they make the delivery they break the bed down to fit it inside the room and put the bed back together.





Community Involvement

Since SHP is based solely off of donations, community involvement plays a crucial role in making and delivering beds to those who need them.

“We’re trying to get local businesses involved,” Aly said. She explained that businesses can donate supplies, funds, or can even sponsor a build day.

Aly’s dad and Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie is currently working with the city of Green River to try to get the city to do a build day.

“It would be amazing because then we could get the whole community of Green River involved. We want to do the same thing with Rock Springs,” Aly said.

The contribution from the community so far has been amazing according to Aly. White Mountain Lumber in Green River sold them the wood at a “massive” discount, and Pickles Mattresses gave them a great discount on mattresses.

The bedding and stuffed animals were donated by members of the community.

Ferguson feels very proud of the community and thankful for everything they have done to help her family.

“This community is amazing. Every part of it,” Ferguson said. “I’m really thankful for the people in our community who dedicate their time to do these things for other people.

“It gives those people hope, and it gives them confidence, and strength, and the ability to focus on other things to better their lives. Then hopefully those people will reach out and return the favor someday.”