Community Organizes Several Fundraisers for Doak Family

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Members of the community are coming together to raise funds for the Doak family, who lost two members of their family when a vehicle crashed into their home in Green River.

There are several ways to give.

.

Raffle Ticket Sales

Community members are selling raffle tickets for a variety of local goods, including a $400 chef dinner from Coyote Creek, a $200 family photo session, $150 tattoo gift card, massages, hair color sessions, chiropractic adjustments, car washes, recreation center passes, and more.

Raffle tickets will be on sale:

Wednesday, March 15 at Rock Springs Smith’s, 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at Green River Smith’s, 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5, and 9 for $10.

.

Raffle Drawing Event

The raffle drawing will take place on Saturday, March 18 at the Green River Legion. The event starts at 1:00 p.m. and tickets must be purchased before the drawing at 3:00 p.m. Tickets will be on sale until the time of drawing.

.

Raffle Contact

For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, contact these individuals via Facebook messenger:

Pizza Hut Fundraiser

Have dinner at the Green River or Rock Springs Pizza Hut March 14 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. to support the Doak family. During this time 20% of all proceeds will be donated.

.

GoFundMe Accounts

Click Here For The Supporting Stella Gofundme.

Click Here For The Help Raise Money For The Doaks Gofundme.