Community Participates in “Clean the Green” [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Members of the community came together today to participate in the first annual Clean the Green event.

Local father and angler Josh Mace decided to organize the event when he noticed the litter, trash, and debris in and around the river was becoming increasingly worse over the past decade. He wanted to do something about it.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Several members of the community joined Mace today in cleaning up the river. Many people traveled along the river on foot with trash bags. Others traveled using boats so they could reach places that are inaccessible on foot while covering more of the river.

The volunteers gathered at Expedition Island after cleaning up the river for a lunch and raffle prize drawings.