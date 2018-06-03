Community Rides the Trails at 2018 SMBA Trails Days [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Members of the community joined the Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association (SMBA) this weekend to ride the Wilkins Peak Trail System for the 2018 SMBA Trails Days.

Trails Days is an annual event hosted by the SMBA and the Green River Chamber.

Trails Days kicked off Friday night with a guided night ride through the Wilkins Peak Trail System.

Events continued Saturday morning in which the bikers gathered at Scotts Bottom to start off the day with a free pancake breakfast.

They then took off on guided rides through the trail system. People could choose if they wanted to go on a beginner, intermediate, or advanced ride.

The mountain bikers met back up at Scotts Bottom to have burgers and hotdogs for lunch and participate in raffles and giveaways.

Check out some photos of the mountain bikers preparing to go on their guided rides below.