Community Walks for Hurricane Relief

GREEN RIVER– Saturday, September 30, was the day of a river walk, organized by Green River high school student Mary Harris, for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

After seeing the effects of the hurricanes and the damage they left behind, Mary decided she wanted to help raise money for hurricane relief. She organized the walk in hopes she could make a positive impact on those affected. Mary’s mom, Marsha, also helped her organize the event.

People could help the victims of the recent Hurricanes by donating some money, and participating in the walk along the river by the Green River Bike Park.

The walkers, and anyone who donated whether they walked or not, were given free t-shirts and bananas, which were donated by several businesses who sponsored the event. The t-shirts had the LIFT logo on them. LIFT stands for love, inspire, feed, and train, and it is a non-profit organization that provides emergency care to victims of disasters, such as hurricanes.

Marsha knows someone on the front lines of the hurricane relief, and they will be able to accept 100% of the donations and put it towards where it is needed most.

“All of the donations will go to the most needed victims of Harvey, Irma, and Maria,” Marsha said.