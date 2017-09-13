Complimentary Earth Science Toolkits Available to Classrooms

WYOMING — The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) is once again offering complimentary toolkits to junior high science classrooms across Wyoming in celebration of the 20th annual Earth Science Week Oct. 8–14.
The 50 toolkits are provided by the American Geosciences Institute (AGI) and are available to school teachers on a first come, first serve basis.
The AGI has organized Earth Science Week in October since 1998, and in 2012, Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead proclaimed the second week in October as Wyoming Earth Science Week. The WSGS every year facilitates the celebration in Wyoming by offering several resources to science teachers to be used in the classroom.
Each toolkit contains material to help prepare for Earth Science Week and teach earth science throughout the year.
.
Toolkits include:
- 12-month school-year activity calendar, suitable for hanging
- New Earth Science Week poster, including a learning activity
- NASA materials on Earth science and LandSat images
- National Park Service posters on glaciers, fossils and clean air
- Geologic Map Day poster dealing with karst and sinkholes
- Mineral Education Coalition’s “What’s In My Toothpaste” game
- Association of American Geographers GeoMentors flyer
- Bureau of Land Management dinosaur coloring page
- CZO-sponsored “The Earth Scientist” newsletter
- AmericaView board game using satellite imagery
- Soil Science Society of America magnetic bookmark
- Howard Hughes Medical Institute posters on the biosphere
- UNAVCO Tectonic Motions of Alaska poster
- Switch Energy Project information on video resources
- National Wildlife Federation Eco-Schools USA postcard
- Material on GSA’s EarthCache in Education program
- Natural Resources Conservation Service information on soils
- CLEAN, AIPG, IRIS, NCKRI, Flyover Country information
- Brochures, bookmarks, fact sheets, postcards and more
The 2017 Earth Science Week theme is “Earth and Human Activity,” which AGI says promotes awareness of what geoscience tells us about human interaction with the planet’s natural systems and processes.
To request a toolkit, contact Christina George at christina.george@wyo.gov or (307) 766-2286 ext. 231. Information about Earth Science Week, including links to activities and learning resources, can be found on the WSGS website and on the AGI website.