Complimentary Earth Science Toolkits Available to Classrooms

WYOMING — The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) is once again offering complimentary toolkits to junior high science classrooms across Wyoming in celebration of the 20th annual Earth Science Week Oct. 8–14.

The 50 toolkits are provided by the American Geosciences Institute (AGI) and are available to school teachers on a first come, first serve basis.

The AGI has organized Earth Science Week in October since 1998, and in 2012, Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead proclaimed the second week in October as Wyoming Earth Science Week. The WSGS every year facilitates the celebration in Wyoming by offering several resources to science teachers to be used in the classroom.

Each toolkit contains material to help prepare for Earth Science Week and teach earth science throughout the year.

Toolkits include:

12-month school-year activity calendar, suitable for hanging

New Earth Science Week poster, including a learning activity

NASA materials on Earth science and LandSat images

National Park Service posters on glaciers, fossils and clean air

Geologic Map Day poster dealing with karst and sinkholes

Mineral Education Coalition’s “What’s In My Toothpaste” game

Association of American Geographers GeoMentors flyer

Bureau of Land Management dinosaur coloring page

CZO-sponsored “The Earth Scientist” newsletter

AmericaView board game using satellite imagery

Soil Science Society of America magnetic bookmark

Howard Hughes Medical Institute posters on the biosphere

UNAVCO Tectonic Motions of Alaska poster

Switch Energy Project information on video resources

National Wildlife Federation Eco-Schools USA postcard

Material on GSA’s EarthCache in Education program

Natural Resources Conservation Service information on soils

CLEAN, AIPG, IRIS, NCKRI, Flyover Country information

Brochures, bookmarks, fact sheets, postcards and more

The 2017 Earth Science Week theme is “Earth and Human Activity,” which AGI says promotes awareness of what geoscience tells us about human interaction with the planet’s natural systems and processes.

To request a toolkit, contact Christina George at christina.george@wyo.gov or (307) 766-2286 ext. 231. Information about Earth Science Week, including links to activities and learning resources, can be found on the WSGS website and on the AGI website.