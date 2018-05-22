Concealed Firearm Permit Application, Renewal Information Available on Sheriff’s Office Website

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY — A complete, updated, printable information package describing the step-by-step procedures to follow in applying for or renewing a Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP) is now available on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office website, Sheriff Mike Lowell announced today.

As the instruction package notes, prior to 1994 Concealed Firearm Permits (CFPs) were issued by Wyoming’s county sheriffs, but carry permits are now the province of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation. (Wyoming’s sheriff’s offices are still involved in the application process, however.)

Applications are available only online at http://wyomingdci.wyo.gov and must be completed before you take the next step at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, west of Rock Springs.

A link to the printable instructions is here.

“We thought it would be helpful to provide not only an updated information packet, but one that is printable,” Lowell said. “Having a paper version can be handy.”

Questions can be directed to the Division of Criminal Investigation at DCI at CFP@wyo.gov or (307) 777-7181, or the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at burkholderb@sweet.wy.us or (307) 352-4901.

“In addition,” said Lowell, “the DCI website also features a color-coded map at that identifies in green those states in which a Wyoming Concealed Carry Permit is recognized, which are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.”

A copy of the map is shown here.

Lowell emphasized that, as outlined on the DCI website, “It is the sole responsibility for all concealed firearm permit holders to be aware of the requirements and laws of all states. The permit issued by your state does not supersede any other state’s laws or regulations. Legal conduct in your state may not be legal in the state you are visiting.”