Concert Association Kicks Off Season Monday with Scarborough Fair

The 2017-2018 concert season is the 77th year for the Sweetwater County Concert Association and they have begun the membership campaign for the new concert season.

The Sweetwater County Concert Association is a local non-profit organization whose mission is to bring the best in live professional entertainment to the residents of Sweetwater County at the lowest possible cost.

The Association offers guaranteed seats for the four concert series to members of the Association for one low membership fee. Because of this, county residents have the opportunity to experience these family-friendly performances at local venues without the added cost and inconvenience of long drives or over-night stays.

Artists for the 2018-2018 Season

Scarborough Fair – Monday, September 25, 2017 – 7 pm – Rock Springs High School

Derik Nelson and Family – Thursday, December 7, 2017 – 7 pm – Broadway Theater

Hot Club of Cowtown – Wednesday, March 14, 2018 – 7 pm – Broadway Theater

Cahal Dunne – Friday, April 27, 2018 – 7 pm – Green River Lincoln Middle School

Individual Tickets

Adult $20

Senior Citizen $15

Student $10

Membership Fees

Adult $45

Senior Citizen $35 – age 60+

Student $25 – through high school

Family $110

Membership Perks and Info

Members get guaranteed seats for the four concert series, each season!

SCCA memberships are completely transferable.

Members of the Association also enjoy reciprocity with the Cheyenne and Craig, Colorado Concert Associations. This means that SCCA members are able to attend the concerts presented by these Associations as part of their local membership fee, thus tripling the number of performances available.

*SCCA members are able to attend the concerts of the Cheyenne and Craig Associations on a space-available basis.

The Sweetwater County Concert Association holds the annual “Bite Night” fund raiser to help generate funds and allow them to keep the membership fees low. They also sponsor a local scholarship program that provides music-related needs, such as instrument rental or repair, purchase of concert attire, etc., for local students. The Association also promotes music education by working with Sweetwater BOCES to provide student matinees and Master Classes whenever possible.

Information on the concerts and membership fees has been mailed to previous members.

Upcoming Concerts

Concert info, memberships and tickets are available at the Rock Springs and Green Chambers of Commerce.

Season memberships and individual concert tickets will also be available at the door the night of the first concert as well as online at www.squareup.com/store/sweetwatercca.

The public may also contact any of the Sweetwater County Concert Association volunteers, Association president Tina Price or Treasurer Dr. Bernadine Craft for more information.

The Sweetwater County Concert Association has four concerts slated for the 2017-2018 season.

The first concert, set for next Monday, September 25, at the Rock Spring High School auditorium, at 7 pm., will feature brothers Jeb and Jock Guthrie performing as “Scarborough Fair”.

Through songs, stories, trivia and humor, the brothers pay homage to the music of Simon & Garfunkel, and playfully engage the audience along the way.

The show highlights the brothers’ deep spiritual connection to this music, and to the 60s, the period that made it all happen. The New York-based musicians perform this tribute with startling authenticity in an “unplugged” acoustic style.

The next concert in the series is scheduled for Thursday, December 7, at the Broadway Theater, at 7 pm. Derik Nelson & Family’s signature sound features velvety three-part vocal harmonies that only a family can deliver.

Siblings Derik, Riana, and Dalten have been performing together since childhood. The Nelson siblings have garnered over 3.5 million views on YouTube, toured over 60 locations across the West Coast, and reached over 12,000 students with educational music workshops and assemblies.

Derik appeared regularly as the lead guitarist on television’s “Glee”, among other shows. Their concert features pristine sound, a state of the art light show, and an integrated 20-foot video display.

The next performance is set for Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Broadway Theater, at 7 pm., and will showcase the western swing trio Hot Club of Cowtown. Since its beginnings in the 1990s, its star has continued to rise as its reputation for jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows has become the band’s global brand.

Lauded for its “down-home melodies and exuberant improvisation” (The Times, London), the Hot Club of Cowtown is called “a pretty much perfect country trio at the very top of their game” by the Belfast Telegraph.

The final concert of the season will feature Cahal Dunne on Friday, April 27, 2018 at Green River Lincoln Middle School, at 7 pm.

Cahal Dunne is a composer, pianist, comedian, story teller and television personality from County Cork, Ireland who won Ireland’s National Song Contest. His song “Happy Man”, became number one in Europe and Ireland with record sales topping the 250,000 mark.

Why join the Sweetwater County Concert Association?

Real Artists – See professional entertainers who have thrilled audiences worldwide.

Real Entertainment – Have a guaranteed seat at every world-class performance.

Real Economy – Get the best entertainment value in Sweetwater County –4 concerts for 1 low price. Plus, reciprocity with the Cheyenne and Craig Colorado Associations – 3 seasons for the price of 1!

Real Convenience – No long drives or expensive overnight stays – the artists come to local auditoriums.

Real “In” Crowd – Enjoy a night out with the family and the opportunity for you and your children to experience the talent of artists from around the world, performing live and up close.

Make a Real Difference – Help to ensure the continuation of the performing arts in Sweetwater County.

Join Today! Information is available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce.

Find the Sweetwater County Concert Association on Facebook here.

