Concrete Truck Driver Life Flighted After Wreck On 191 North

191 NORTH — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, at approximately 2 pm, August 8th, at about milepost 32 northbound on US 191, a Sunrock concrete truck carrying about 8-10 yards of concrete drifted off the road, returned to the road and lost control of the vehicle due to a blown tire.

The cab and drum of the concrete truck separated from the trailer and the driver was trapped in the cab of the truck. He was extricated by emergency responders, transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and then life-flighted to Salt Lake City. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was extricated by emergency responders, transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and then life-flighted to Salt Lake City. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.