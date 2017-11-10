RS Planning & Zoning Approves Permit for High Alpine Archery Indoor Range

ROCK SPRINGS – The city Planning & Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval among those present at Wednesday evening’s meeting for a Conditional Use Permit for an indoor archery range at High Alpine Archery, to be located at 423 5th Street.

Shaun and Jessie Cantrell from High Alpine Archery had submitted the application for the Conditional Use Permit.

Commission chairman Joe Drnas, Vice Chairman Mike Shaw, and commissioners Keaton West, Gabe Bustos, Mark Erickson, Mathew Jackman, Sue Lozier and Tim Sheehan approved the permit. Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld was absent.

Erickson said after the meeting that it was “likely” that final approval for the request would have to come from the Rock Springs City Council.

The Cantrells appeared before the commissioners to discuss their request. Shaun Cantrell said that he has been involved with archery for just over 10 years and has been in the archery business since 2015.

In response to a question from West, the Cantrells both assured the commissioners that safety issues had been addressed and that there was no danger of someone walking by and being hit by an arrow.

According to the city Public Services staff report to the commissioners, the existing brick building which would house the archery shooting range is approximately 3,500 square feet, of which approximately 756 square feet is currently being used for the archery retail store.

The back, which is approximately 1975 square feet, is the area being proposed to be used as an indoor archery shooting range for compound bows. Only field point arrowheads would be used, with no broadhead arrowheads allowed.

The property owner is Josh Bellamy of Able Hands, 126 Elk Street. Property owners in the vicinity of the proposed indoor archery range received a letter dated Oct. 31 from Amy Cox, Planning Technician for the city, inviting comments.

As of the time the staff report was prepared for the commission meeting, no written or verbal comments had been received in response to Cox’s letter. There were no comments from the public at the P&Z commission meeting regarding the proposed indoor archery range.

The indoor archery range would be part of the Central Business Zone (B-3)

Staff in the office of city Director of Public Services Amy M. Allen had recommended that, in order for commission approval to be granted, the proposed indoor archery range at 423 5th Street be required to adhere to all utility review conditions, to provide for safety and required insurance, and ensure that all relevant state, federal and local laws be followed.