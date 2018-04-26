Congrats to Wyoming’s Josh Allen, the No. 7 Pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

LARAMIE– Congrats go out to former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who became the highest NFL Draft pick by any Wyoming Cowboy in school history on Thursday.

“With the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft the Buffalo Bills select Josh Allen, quarterback, University of Wyoming.” Those were the words uttered by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.



Previous Wyoming Football Draft Picks

The previous highest selection of a Wyoming Cowboy was back in the 1967 NFL Draft when defensive tackle Ron “Pedro” Billingsley was selected as the No. 14 overall selection by the San Diego Chargers.

Another great moment for Wyoming Football was in the 1976 NFL Draft when two Cowboys were selected in the First Round. Running back Lawrence Gaines was the No. 16 pick by the Detroit Lions and defensive back Aaron Kyle was the 27th overall selection by the Dallas Cowboys.



University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

“Special Player for Our Program”

“Josh (Allen) has really been a special player for our program, and personally a special player for me,” said Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl. “Head coaches and quarterbacks have a special relationship, and it’s been exciting to see Josh’s growth.

“He has had an exponential impact on our program that has helped redefine Cowboy Football. Josh is going to have a great and long career in the NFL.”

“It’s been a pleasure to have a young man of Josh’s work ethic and competitiveness in our athletics program,” said UW Athletics Director Tom Burman. “It has been gratifying to see how Josh and his family have embraced our state throughout his career here, and I know he will always be a fan favorite in the state of Wyoming.”



Allen’s Career at UW

In his two seasons as the starting quarterback for the University of Wyoming, Allen led the Wyoming Cowboys to two consecutive eight-win seasons, two consecutive bowl appearances and he concluded his college career with a 37-14 victory over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, earning Most Valuable Player honors for the bowl win. He was named the North Team Most Outstanding Player in the 2018 Senior Bowl, and participated in the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.

Wyoming was 8-6 in 2016 with Allen as the starter. He led the Cowboys to the Mountain Division title in the Mountain West Conference and helped Wyoming earn the right to host the 2016 MW Championship Game.

Along the way, the Cowboys defeated No. 13 ranked Boise State, were named the National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) for that victory and also defeated No. 24 ranked San Diego State.

In 2017, Wyoming was 8-3 in the 11 games Allen started. The junior missed the final two regular-season games of 2017 due to a right shoulder injury, but he returned to play an outstanding game in Wyoming’s bowl victory.

Over his Wyoming career, Allen accounted for 5,833 yards of total offense, including 5,066 passing yards and 767 rushing yards. He was responsible for 57 touchdowns for his career (44 passing, 12 rushing and 1 receiving).

He threw 44 touchdown passes vs. only 21 interceptions. His combined record as a starter in 2016 and ‘17 was 16-9 for a 64.0 winning percentage. Allen graduated in December 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in social science.