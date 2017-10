GREEN RIVER — Field Representative for Congressman Liz Cheney will be available for mobile office hours in Sweetwater County on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

Karmen Rossi of Congressman Cheney’s office will be at the following location:

Hampton Inn

1055 Wild Horse Canyon Rd, Green River, WY

Wednesday, October 18, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Staff is on hand to assist area residents who have questions regarding federal agencies and programs. Those needing assistance are encouraged to attend.