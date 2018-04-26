Connie Irene Reed (September 27, 1937 - April 22, 2018).

MANILA, UT – Connie Irene Reed, 80, passed away April 22, 2018, at the MAF Center in Circle, MT.

She was born September 27, 1937, to parents Thomas and Wanda Cook, in Wellington, Utah.

She moved to Manila, UT at age 10 with her parents and 4 siblings, Delores, Yvonne, Larry, and Dean where they ranched at Sheep Creek.

There she met Doral Pallesen and they were married in Buckboard, Wyoming April 11, 1953. They had three daughters, Katherine Isaacs(John) of Circle, Mt; Peggy Back (George) of Meeker, Co; and Vickie Bryan of Oroville, WA.

Connie was a long-time resident of Manila where she cooked at several cafes, the Senior Center, and later the County Jail. Her rolls were loved by all and requested for many community functions.

She also ranched for several years with her husband, Lee Reed.

She was a member of the LDS church where one of her favorite callings was being and ordinance worker and playing the organ in the Vernal Temple.

She loved to craft, play games, garden, bake, go for mountain drives, and spend time with her family.

She loved the Manila rodeo, and in her younger years enjoyed dancing and going with her mother to polka festivals.

Music was always a passion.

She always looked forward to family reunions and her September get-togethers with Yvonne and Delores and Grandma Cook as they would go to Wendover for their Annual Birthday Gambling trip. They both allowed her to reconnect and catch up with all her loved ones.

She adored all her cousins and would often brag about having such a large, wonderful family. She was proud of her daughters and loved her grandchildren deeply, but most of all she always said she has the best sons-in-law.

Connie moved to Circle, MT in May of 2014, to live with her Katherine and John. She continued to enjoy her time with family and her special dog, Holly. She was glad to spend her last years with family, but she missed her home and friends in Manila whom she loved dearly. She never met a stranger as Connie loved to visit with people.

She is survived by her three daughters, four siblings, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by four babies; spouses, Doral and Lee; parents, Thomas and Wanda; and grand-daughter, Nikki. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the Manila LDS Chapel, Manila UT.

Interment will follow at the Manila Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.