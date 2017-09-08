Construction Report For Sept. 9 Cowboys Game

LARAMIE – Fans traveling to the University of Wyoming football game this Saturday, Sept. 9, should expect the following activities and/or construction projects:

In the City of Laramie:

– Grand Avenue remains closed between 15th Street and 12th Street due to a City of Laramie water project. The Grand Avenue/15th Street intersection is open to traffic. Traffic will be detoured to Reynolds Street and then 22nd Street on the north side of town or on Russell Street/Spring Creek Drive on the south side of town.

The University of Wyoming has created a map of this detour that can be found here.

The 15th Street Bridge over Interstate 80 remains open to one-way alternating traffic.

3rd Street is reduced to one lane in each direction between Flint Street (near the Safeway Plaza) and Baker Street. Harney Street is also closed between 3rd and 4th Streets. The work is related to the Harney Street Bridge project.

Cedar Street on the west side of Laramie is closed to through traffic between CurtisStreet and Cedar Street, also relating to the Harney Street project.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





From Cheyenne to Laramie:

Although plans are to have Interstate 80 fully open near the Laramie/Albany county line by Saturday, I-80 may be reduced to one lane in both directions as a paving job wraps up.

Westbound, drivers will encounter lane closures on I-80 in the vicinity of the I-25/I-80 interchange.

Eastbound, drivers will encounter lane closures at the bridge over the UPRR near RM 346.

The eastbound I-80 bridge over the UPRR and Lincolnway at RM 359 near Cheyenne is also under an ongoing lane closure.

An antique tractor and engine tractor drive is permitted on a two-mile section of WYO210/Happy Jack Road in the Pole Mountain area on Saturday between Telephone Road and Pilot Hill Road. While tractors are not scheduled to be on the road until between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., drivers should be aware of the event.

From Casper to Laramie:

No construction activities, but drivers should be aware of detours in the city of Laramie.

From Rawlins/Carbon County to Laramie:

No construction activities, but drivers should be aware of detours in the city of Laramie.

WYO 130 over the Snowy Range remains open.

From Fort Collins to Laramie:

No construction activities, but drivers should be aware of detours in the city of Laramie.

As with all events, drivers should use caution during higher periods of traffic. If you drink, always designate a sober driver.

Go Cowboys!