Contreras Named MW Diver of the Week

LARAMIE– UW sophomore Karla Contreras was named the Mountain West Diver of the Week, the conference announced this afternoon.

The award recognizes Contreras’ performances from all three dual meets thus far this season. Contreras has swept the 1-meter and 3-meter events in each of the three. Against Denver, Contreras scored a season-best 307.88 on the 1-meter to claim first.

Contreras is Undefeated

She posted her best 3-meter score this season against New Mexico with a mark of 328.20. Through six events this season, Contreras is undefeated and outscoring the second-place competitor in each event by an average of 41.97 points.

It is the third weekly honor of Contreras’ career. Last season, she was a member of the All-MW team in each of the three diving events.



Up Next

Contreras and the Cowgirls will be back in action this week with a pair of duals, beginning with Colorado State on Thursday at 4 p.m. MT. Wyoming will then face Air Force on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. for Senior Day.