Cooler Today, Showers Likely Through Afternoon

A cold front will move across the Cowboy State today and tonight bringing widespread rain showers and snow showers, heavy at times for the mountains. There are Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in effect today through early Tuesday for large snow accumulations. Tonight may see snow mixing in with the rain at times for lower elevations also. The front will continue the unsettled weather through Wednesday. Second half of the week will be drier and warmer.
.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30% chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.