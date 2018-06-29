Cooler With a Chance of Thunderstorms

Expect much cooler temperatures across the area today thanks to a passing cold front. Winds will still be breezy especially across the southern wind corridor. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms over much of the area, with chances lingering into Saturday.
.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Wednesday (Independence Day)
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87.