Cooler With a Chance of Thunderstorms

By News Desk -
148
Views
Expect much cooler temperatures across the area today thanks to a passing cold front. Winds will still be breezy especially across the southern wind corridor. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms over much of the area, with chances lingering into Saturday.
.
Detailed Forecast

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Wednesday (Independence Day)

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR