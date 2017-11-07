Cooper Rothe Earns MW Special Teams Player Of The Week

LARAMIE– Wyoming sophomore place-kicker Cooper Rothe was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. Rothe earned the honor after kicking a career best three field goals in last Saturday’s 16-13 home win over Colorado State.

Rothe Kicked 43-Yard Field Goal to End First Half

Rothe’s first field goal was a 25-yarder to tie the game at 3-3 in the second quarter.

Late in the first half, the Cowboy offense put together a key drive to get into field-goal range and with only three seconds remaining in the first half, Rothe kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to pull the Cowboys to within four points at 10-6.



Rothe’s 32-Yard Field Goal Narrowed CSU’s Lead

In the third quarter, his 32-yard field goal in a snowstorm narrowed the CSU lead to 10-9.

Rothe’s final kick of the game was an extra point with 4:21 remaining in the game to give the Pokes a three-point lead at 16-13.



Rothe Scored 10 of UW’s 16 Points

He was responsible for scoring 10 of Wyoming’s 16 total points on the night, which was also a season high in points for him.



First MW Player of the Week Honor

This is the first MW Player of the Week honor of Rothe’s career. Rothe played his high school football at Longmont High School in Longmont, Colo.