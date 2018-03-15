Core And Jasnoch Announce March 31st Wedding

GREEN RIVER — Heather Core and Nick Jasnoch, both of Rapid City, S.D., recently announced their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Core is originally from Green River and is the daughter of Steve and Nancy Core of Green River.

The bride-elect is a Green River High School graduate and she attended the University of Wyoming.

She currently works at the Rapid City Journal, in Rapid City, S.D.

Jasnoch is originally from Oshkosh, Neb., and is the son of Chuck and Kate Jasnoch of Presho, S.D.

The prospective groom is a Rock Springs High School graduate and attended the University of Wyoming.

He currently works at the Black Hills Forest Service in Rapid City, S.D.

The wedding is scheduled to take place March 31 in Belle Fourche, S.D.

