Cory Burtin (Lewis) (August 23, 1961 - June 1, 2017).

DACANO, CO — Cory Leigh Burtin passed away June, 1, 2017 at her home in Dacano, CO.

She was born to Vaudeen Sitton and Dean Broadhead on August, 23, 1961 in Spanish Fork, Utah.

She moved to Green River Wyoming with her mom in her younger years, where she attended and graduated high school in 1979.

Not too long after high school, she met her first husband, Henry Lewis. They married in 1982. Together they had three kids, Jessica, Jordan and Jared.

Cory was very social and known for being a sweetheart. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and spending time with her mom. She loved her kids more than anything, and was very involved in their sports and activities.

Cory worked as a CNA for many years, and was good at what she did.

In December, 2001, she married for the second time to Ray Burtin.

Not long after, she moved away to Cheyenne, WY and than eventually to Dacono, CO.

Cory gained four grandkids over the years and loved them very much.

She was a strong woman and had a lot of fight in her.

She was proceeded in death by her son, Jared Lewis, Mother, Vaudeen Broadhead, Father, Dean Broadhead and brothers, Stuart Broadhead and Monte Male.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Burtin, her daughers, Jessica and Jordan Lewis, her brother, Clint Riser, her sisters, Shelly, Shawna and Stephoney, and her four grandkids, Jayleigh, Gavyn, Lennox and Autumn.

A celebration of life will be held this Sat, August, 05 at 2pm at The Red Feather. We will eat and share memories, Kids are welcome.