Council Passes Ordinance Regulating Cell Towers in GR

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously approved the Wireless Telecommunication Facilities amendments’ to the city’s Zoning Ordinance after the third and final reading of the Wireless Telecommunications Ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The Wireless Telecommunications Ordinance creates provisions within the Green River Zoning Ordinance regulating the construction and placement of cell towers.

For now, cities still retain the ability to regulate aesthetic issues including location, height and setbacks based on zoning district. This is what the added language of the ordinance will pertain to, keeping future cell towers within the aesthetic guidelines of the City of Green River.

Here is some background on the issue taken from the December 5, 2017 Green River City Council Agenda:

“As noted in previous meetings, the Green River Zoning Ordinance does not have any language that is specific to the construction of Wireless Telecommunication Facilities (WCF).

In the past, the city has permitted WCF’s (or cell towers) as utilities and antenna which are exempt from setbacks and height restrictions.

This was not an issue until now because all previously allowed WCF’s were located on publically owned and/or industrial zoned lands (such as Mansface, the Joint Communications property, and the railroad’s property).

Now, however, communication companies are looking at areas that are zoned residential and commercial.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission considered the first draft of the ordinance at a public hearing on April 12, 2017. A final draft was presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission on October 11, 2017. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the final draft.

The city council public hearing and first reading of the ordinance was held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Laura Leigh, Department Head of Community Development presented the information.

The third and final reading of the ordinance was during the December 19, 2017 Green River City Council meeting. The meeting was open to the public and citizens were welcome to attend the meeting to voice their opinions concerning the ordinance. No citizen concerns were voiced.

