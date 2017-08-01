Council Votes to Re-Allocate Funds for Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council approved a resolution to increase the capital projects fund for the Northside Lift Station replacement project at Tuesday’s meeting. Funds in this year’s city budget were diverted from one project to the project at hand.

The station replacement project is being funded with a grant from the Wyoming Business Council in the amount of $1,297,000. The city received two bids for the project. The lower bid from Whitaker Construction Company however, came to $1,582,770.

To make up for that difference, the city’s Public Works department proposed to divert $300,000 in funds from the Waste Water Underground Sewer Line project to the more pressing matter at hand, the replacement of the lift station. By diverting the funds from one project to another, it helps negate chances of a raise in rates, Utility Superintendent Jason Palmer said.

“We realized the project is costing more money than we have grant money for, so we were able to relocate funds,” Palmer said.

The Underground Sewer Line project lays at the underpass, within railroad property. The project will fix a failing line underneath railroad tracks.

“We don’t have permits from the railroad yet to work on the property, so we moved the funds to this project and postponed the other for another year to get permits in place,” Palmer said.

Until then, Public Works will concentrate more on the a replacement of the lift station.

Green River has seven sewage water lift stations and two storm water in total. Every station needs replaced after 50 years of use. The Northside Lift Station was built in 1962 and is hitting its 50 year mark. The Northside Lift Station is located north of the Green River, across from the horse corrals and serves everything north of the river.

The station is what lifts and moves waste water from lower elevation, to the Waste Water Treatment Plant for clarifying. A properly functioning waste water lift station is able to sustain more businesses, thus the city can sustain more business capacity. A working waste water lift station is economically vital to a city.

.

.