Countdown to 2018 Flaming Gorge Days Begins!

By Lillian Palmer -
Photo by Lillian Palmer, SweetwaterNOW

Flaming Gorge Days is celebrating its 62nd year!

This three-day event has become the summer kick off event for Sweetwater County. This year is packed with family-fun and entertainment, and here’s a list of events running from Thursday, June 21 to Saturday, June 23.

We’ll help you know where to go and when to get there all weekend long. Have fun!

Thursday, June 21 Event Schedule

  • Green River Spurs 3 v 3 Soccer Tournament at Zehawi Fields. Games start at 9 am
  • Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club at 1 pm
  • Yoga in the Park, sponsored by Soul Studio is at Expedition Island starts at 6 pm
    • $10 with FREE Beer Ticket
  • Street Dance at Expedition Island starts at 7 pm
Photo by Lillian Palmer, SweetwaterNOW

Friday, June 22 Event Schedule

  • 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Evers Park at 8 am
    • Deadline to sign up is June 16
  • Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament at Rolling Green Country Club ALL DAY
  • Festival in the Park at Evers Park starts at 10 am!
    • Children’s entertainment from 10 am-4 pm
    • Inflatable fun like a giant slide, obstacle course, bouncy boxing and joust, and more
    • Ribs, funnel cake, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more
    • Handmade crafts, t-shirts, trinkets, and more
    • Live performances throughout the day
  • Slip N Slide Kickball, sponsored by Sweetwater Against Trafficking is at Expedition Island at 10 am
  • Live & Local! Flaming Gorge Days brings you a jam-packed show Friday night, with local music for everyone! They bring you Audio Revolution, Sickamore Treezy, Scarlet Rain, and Nowhere Fast!
    • Concerts at Expedition Island at 6 pm
    • Tickets are only $10 and will be available at both the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce on June 1st. You can also pay at the gate.
Sickamore-Treesy

Saturday, June 23 Event Schedule

