Counterfeit Bill Leads To Drug And Counterfeiting Arrest

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco one man, identified as Barton McFarland of Farmington, UT. Has been arrested for Possession of forged (counterfeit) U.S. currency, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

On September 1, 2017, at approximately 12:00 pm, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 1540 9th Street (Kum & Go) reference in reference to a purchase being made with a $50.00 counterfeit bill.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect and his vehicle were later located at 1405 Dewar Drive (Staples) by Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department. A search warrant of the vehicle and a rented motel room at the Economy Guest Village was conducted. The following items were discovered:

• $3850.00 in suspected counterfeit bills.

• 11.7 Grams of suspected Methamphetamine

• .4 Grams of suspected Heroin

• Materials commonly used in the counterfeiting of currency.

The U.S. Secret Service has been notified and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Abel Loredo at 307–371–1492.