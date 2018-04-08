Counting the Herds

PINEDALE– Winter is typically the time when wildlife managers conduct their big game counts because animals are concentrated on their winter ranges. This makes it easier for wildlife managers to get a good count on the herds, which can be quite large.

Counts are conducted from both the ground and the air. Managers not only count the total number of animals, but also classify them as males, females and young of the year.



Low Number of Elk in Feedgrounds

With the unusually mild winter, especially at the lower elevations, many of the elk feedgrounds in the Pinedale and Jackson regions are showing lower numbers of elk with many animals choosing to winter out on available native winter range.

Managers know that more elk are wintering away from feedgrounds, but these animals can be hard to find, even from the air.

Bottom line, with a low-average harvest from last fall, managers believe there are still about the same number of elk on the landscape as last year and proposed seasons will be very similar to last year.



Sublette Mule Deer Suffer 30-40 Percent Decline

Wildlife managers estimate the Sublette Mule Deer Herd suffered a 30-40 percent decline during last year’s hard winter. Unfortunately, the effects of a hard winter often carry over into the next year as was seen by this winter’s low fawn count.

The doe deer that survived last winter came out in very poor body condition, and consequently, many were unable to have a fawn that survived. The fawn ratio for the Sublette Herd was just 49 per 100 does.

Managers would like to see that number in the 70s. Fortunately, this winter has been mild, giving those animals still on the landscape a break.

And with good snowpack in the mountains, managers are hoping for good shrub production, which is just what deer herds desperately need to successfully raise fawns and bring numbers back up.







Sublette Pronghorn Population Down by 25 Percent

The impacts of last year’s hard winter on pronghorn pretty much mirror the effects seen on mule deer. The number of pronghorn in the Sublette Herd is still at about 25 percent below the desired population and similar to deer, the number of fawns seen this winter was down as well.

Therefore, proposed hunting seasons for both deer and pronghorn will continue to be very conservative in an effort to raise numbers.



Moose Likely Wintered in the Timber

As with elk, managers typically count more moose in a heavy snow year because more animals get forced to lower elevations and are more visible.

Consequently, this winter’s count for moose was down from last winter’s, but likely because more animals were in the timber this winter and managers believe there are about the same number of moose out there as last year.



Continued Decline in Whiskey Basin Bighorn Sheep

Wildlife managers are concerned over the continued declines in the Whiskey Basin Bighorn Sheep Herd.

While most of the herd falls on the west side of the Winds in the Lander Region, the Pinedale Region does manage a portion of the herd (Hunt Area 8) and are seeing similar low numbers of lambs and overall numbers.

Consequently, managers are proposing a reduction of two licenses in HA 8 for next fall.