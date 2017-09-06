Country/Folk Artist Marc Berger To Perform At The Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theatre presents an exciting performance by country/folk artist Marc Berger.

Marc has toured nationally, performing solo and with his band opening for national acts including Bob Dylan.

He has also extensively explored the American West, venturing into remote regions of its deserts and mountains. Western short stories ignited the idea of using his travels to create a set of songs in the cultural tradition of like-minded American artists like John Ford, Guthrie, and Frederick Remington, celebrating the West’s exotic landscape and timeless appeal.

His current release, RIDE, presents ten cinematic recordings capturing the vastness and romance of the American West. Critically acclaimed as “[T]he greatest discovery… this year; if not one of the best in our entire existence.” Marc Berger will be an experience like no other.

Marc Berger will perform September 29th starting at 7:30 P.M. at the Broadway Theatre. Tickets are $10 each, available for purchase at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Main Street/URA offices, or at the door.

To view the complete schedule of shows at the Broadway Theater, visit BroadwayRS.com or call 307-352-1434.