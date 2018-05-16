County Assessor Reminds Veterans of Foreign Wars to Take Advantage of Veteran’s Exemption Program

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Assessor, Dave Divis, would like to remind all Sweetwater County Veterans of Foreign Wars to take advantage of the Veteran’s Exemption Program before Monday, May 28 th, 2018.

Veterans must be Wyoming residents for 3 years, have their DD-214, and served in an armed conflict.

Armed conflicts include:

World War II (Dec 7, 1941 – Dec 31, 1946)

Korean War (June 27, 1950 – Jan 31, 1955)

Vietnam War (Feb 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975)

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Any veteran with an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and any of the previous qualifications should contact the office for eligibility status.

You can check your Notice of Value that was mailed in April and look in the bottom right hand corner for an amount in the box labeled Veteran’s Exemption to see if you are currently receiving the exemption. If you are uncertain of your eligibility please contact the Assessor’s Office at 922-5200 or 872-3700.

Any qualifying veteran, or surviving spouse of a qualifying veteran, is eligible to receive the exemption. The exemption may be used on property tax owned by the veteran or spouse (approximate benefit $210) or on motor vehicle registration (approximate benefit $90). The $800 lifetime cap was removed in 2007.

The County Assessor administers the exemption based on Wyoming Statute and Department of Revenue Rules & Regulations.

Veterans or surviving spouses must apply in the Assessor’s Office no later than Monday May 28th, 2018 for the current tax year.